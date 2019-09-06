The Zimbabwean president rose to power as a champion of anti-colonial struggle, but during 37 years of authoritarian rule presided over the impoverishment and degradation of one of the sub-Saharan African country. His death was announced on Twitter by Zimbabwe’s current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
