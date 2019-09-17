The bomb that exploded outside the campaign rally for President Ashraf Ghani also wounded 32 people, including women and children, said Qasim Sangin, head of the Parwan province health department. Presidential elections in Afghanistan are scheduled for the end of the month despite the failure of peace talks with the rebel Taliban group.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
