In a historic judgment, the top court unanimously ruled that the land at the center of the decades-old dispute in the town of Ayodhya would be given to a trust to construct a Hindu temple. Muslims will be given land at an alternate location for a potential mosque.

In 1992, Hindu extremists tore down a 16th century mosque at the site in Ayodhya, an act that set off deadly communal riots across the country. Ahead of Saturday’s verdict, authorities beefed up security and shut down schools across India’s largest state in anticipation of possible unrest.

