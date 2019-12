Global climate talks lurched to an end Sunday morning with finger pointing, accusations of failure and fresh doubts about the world’s collective resolve to slow the warming of the planet.

At a gathering in Madrid, where the mantra “Time for Action” was plastered throughout the hallways and on the walls, the talks failed to achieve their central goals, one of which was convincing the world’s largest carbon-emitting countries to pledge to more aggressively tackle climate change beginning in 2020.

