A spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn said they had been informed by the British Crown Prosecution Service that American Anne Sacoolas will be charged in the wrong-way crash.

British police said Dunn was killed when his motorcycle was struck by the American’s SUV near a military base in Northamptonshire, England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and returned to the United States.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.