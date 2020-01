The General Staff of Armed Forces said in a statement Saturday that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down “unintentionally” after departing from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

The passenger plane, carrying 176 people, turned “toward a sensitive military base” belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which mistook the airliner for a “hostile aircraft,” the statement carried by state television said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.