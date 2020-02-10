Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer resigned as leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats and announced she will not run for election. The resignation followed uproar after the party’s local branch in the eastern Thuringia region backed the same candidate as the far-right Alternative for Germany party in a vote for state premier last week. The alignment shook German politics, breaking a pledge from mainstream parties that they would not cooperate with the far-right.

