The White House on Jan. 20, 2017. (Pool photo by Kevin Dietsch/Bloomberg)

In this occasional series, The Washington Post brings you up to speed on some of the biggest stories of the week. This week: Trump’s 2018 Twitter wars have already started.

The biggest story: New year, same Trump

We’re only a few days into the new year, but President Trump’s foreign policy agenda — or the tweeted version of it, at least — has already opened up several new dilemmas for the United States abroad.

Pakistan strikes back at Trump

On Monday, Trump threatened to cut foreign aid to Pakistan, tweeting that the United States had “foolishly” given its once-close counterterrorism ally $33 billion in aid since the early 2000s — and gotten “nothing but lies” in return. The comment sparked a quick and angry response from Islamabad, write Shaiq Hussain and Annie Gowen.

Trump on Iran: “The U.S. is watching!”

One day after his Pakistan comments, Trump tweeted about the growing protest movement in Iran — and fears that Iran’s government will crack down harshly on demonstrators. “The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” Trump wrote. “The U.S. is watching!” But some observers worry that Trump’s accusations and support for the protesters could become the pretext for that crackdown.

Marwa Eltagouri explains what the protests are about.

At the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, Iran has seen its largest demonstrations since the 2009 presidential election. Here's what you need to know. (Erin Cunningham,Sarah Parnass/The Washington Post)

Trump’s my-button-is-bigger brinkmanship

On Tuesday evening, the president further escalated his war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, asserting that his “nuclear button” was “much bigger & more powerful” than the North Korean leader’s. Under Trump, the threat of nuclear war is the new normal, even as South Korea leaped at an offer of talks from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics, according to Simon Denyer.

Is there a method to the madness? The most charitable explanation for Trump’s taunts is that he’s embracing Richard Nixon’s “madman theory” of foreign policy, writes James Hohmann.

Five other important stories

1. Why Trump lashed out at Saudi Arabia about its role in Yemen’s war

If 2017 showed anything, it’s that Trump has a thin skin. Whereas foreign policy analysts remain horrified by the scenario of a nuclear escalation, human rights advocates appeared astonished when Trump unexpectedly rebuked his ally Saudi Arabia over its role in the Yemen war last month. The episode highlighted the powerful role that depictions of civilian suffering overseas have had in stirring a president who took office with a clear domestic focus and little foreign policy experience.

Read the full story by Missy Ryan and Josh Dawsey.

2. Iraq’s rapid-fire trials send alleged Islamic State members — including foreigners — to the gallows

Hundreds of foreigners were detained in Iraq on terrorism charges after the toppling of the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate. The trials and capital sentences are presenting foreign governments with a moral and political dilemma. Do they object to the Iraqi trials and claim their citizens, who could threaten their home countries and radicalize others if repatriated? Or should Iraqi courts be allowed to determine the defendants’ fate in trials that human rights groups and the United Nations say are deeply flawed?

Tamer El-Ghobashy and Mustafa Salim have the full story.

A suspected Islamic State fighter sits in a basement in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on July 3, 2017. (Felipe Dana/AP)

In other cases, it’s not the foreign terrorists but their victims who turn into alleged criminals back home:

3. Former Taliban captive Joshua Boyle arrested and charged with sexual assault, death threats

Joshua Boyle, the Canadian man who was freed after five years in Taliban captivity in October, has been arrested and charged with 15 criminal offenses, including sexual assault, uttering death threats and misleading police — all of which allegedly occurred after he returned to Canada with his family, according to Alan Freeman.

4. In Brazil, soccer has been mainly a straight guy’s sport. A new gay league is changing that.



Soccer players of the BeesCats react during a match of the “Champions Ligay” gay soccer tournament in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 25, 2017. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

With the most World Cup titles in soccer history, Brazil is the self-labeled país do futebol, the country of soccer. And while the sport is by far Brazil’s most popular, it is traditionally associated here and throughout Latin America with a culture of machismo: a game for straight men, rife with homophobic slurs. For LGBT people, soccer has generally been considered out of the question. But LiGay, an LGBT soccer movement, has spread throughout Brazil since it started last year, writes Anna Jean Kaiser.

5. A German nursing home tries a novel form of dementia therapy: Re-creating a vanished era for its patients

The Alexa nursing home, located in Dresden, Germany, is recreating spaces from communist-era East Germany as a form of therapy for their patients with dementia. (Joyce Lee,Rick Noack/The Washington Post)

A German nursing home has been celebrating successes in helping its residents regain control over their memories by re-creating settings from the communist era. While other nursing homes are also trying to help their residents remember details of their lives, what is going on here could well be the only concerted effort to re-create an entire historical era.

Read the full story.

You can find The Washington Post’s international coverage on our website, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.