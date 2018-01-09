Prince Harry and American fiancee Meghan Markle visited a radio station in London called Reprezent FM on Jan. 9. The couple plan to wed May 19. (Reuters)

LONDON — Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, were greeted by hundreds of ecstatic fans on Tuesday as they made their first public appearance of the new year at a community radio station in the south London neighborhood of Brixton.

The couple met staff from Reprezent FM, which provides young people with training in media skills and was set up in 2011 in response to rising knife crime in London.

In the On Air studio, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle meet presenter Glory as she records her show for @ReprezentRadio. pic.twitter.com/72HjEQpAjv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

Brixton is a heavily multiethnic area, and many of those who braved the chilly temperatures in hopes of catching a glimpse of Harry and Markle talked about how they represent a modernization of the royal family.

“Times are changing,” said Daniel Solomon, 31, who runs a health and wellness shop in Brixton. “She’s mixed-race. Obviously, that doesn’t happen often in the royal family. It’s a good thing. That marriage supersedes the concept of royalty.”

The wedding is set for May 19 at Windsor Castle.

When the couple arrived in Brixton, Markle seemed surprised by the crowd's enthusiasm.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

The two spent about an hour inside the radio station, which is run by people under the age of 25. In a recent interview he conducted with President Barack Obama, Harry and the president talked about their shared passion for inspiring young people.

[In interview with Prince Harry, Obama says leaders shouldn’t use social media to divide]

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle chat to young people on the @ReprezentRadio programme about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills. pic.twitter.com/zKtJTEZ7g4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

There was a large security presence outside the radio station, which is housed in colorful shipping containers in a space called Pop Brixton.

When Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, left the station, they were met by a wall of noise and a sea of camera flashes. Holding hands, they walked over to the metal security barriers and greeted some of the people in the crowd.

“My word, she has taken to this like a duck to water,” said a commentator on the BBC, referring to Markle's ease with the crowds.

Locals in nearby shops also popped out to see what the fuss was about.

Harry is “such a happy-go-lucky guy,” said Claudette Jaggon, 58, who was sipping tea in the doorway of her clothing shop. “They are so well-suited. Well, we will never know what they are really like, but they look so suited to one another.”

The Brixton outing marked the couple's second official royal visit together. Shortly after their engagement in November, they visited charities in Nottingham on World Aids Day.

