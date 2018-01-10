During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Jan. 9 visit to Reprezent FM in London, radio presenter Jevanni Letford handed Prince Harry his business card and offered to DJ the royal wedding. (Twitter/Jevanni Letford)

They say “he who dares, wins,” and that's exactly the mind-set one London DJ had when he saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle briefly on Tuesday.

The newly engaged couple were visiting Reprezent radio station in south London when Jevanni Letford saw a business opportunity — and took it.

“DJ at your wedding! DJ at your wedding!” Letford can be heard shouting from the crowd as he hands a bemused Prince Harry his business card.

In the video, the prince can be seen pausing to study the card, before grinning and placing it in his coat pocket. Equally perplexed, Markle laughs in the background.

The DJ's quick thinking was applauded online, with many users tweeting him good luck. “If you don't get the wedding gig you might get the after party, the baby shower or anniversary,” wrote one user.

“Hope he calls,” tweeted another.

In less than 24 hours, footage of the moment had been viewed 275,000 times on social media. Letford has since launched a petition — not only to support his own royal wedding dream but to motivate other young creatives.

“We want to show and inspire young people to believe that anything is possible if they seize the opportunity and chase their dreams,” the petition reads.

Letford said he carries his business cards on him wherever he goes. “You never know when an opportunity is going to present itself,” he told The Washington Post.

When asked what songs would be on his royal wedding playlist, Letford said he would play Beyoncé, and Montell Jordan's “This Is How We Do It” to get the party started.

“I'd like to get the entire royal family doing the electric slide and 'Candy Dance,' ” Letford said, referencing the famous dance track by funk and soul group Cameo.

“Hailing from London myself, I'd have to represent and play some music from U.K. artists such as Stormzy, Tinie Tempah and Jess Glynne,” he said.

Letford took to Instagram Wednesday morning, expressing disbelief at his newfound fame: “Completely shocked and honoured by the #GLOBAL support I’ve received since handing my business card to @kensingtonroyal (Prince Harry) and Meghan Markle.”

“At the very least, this is a lesson to anyone that you need to #shootyourshot. You’ll always get a “No” if you don’t ask, " he wrote.

The royal wedding is set for May 19. Letford says he has blocked that date out in his calendar and is waiting on a call from Kensington Palace.

An earlier version of this article stated that Cameo was a hip-hop group. It is a funk and soul group.

