It did not take an advanced degree or even complete fluency in English to understand President Trump's assertion that Haiti, El Salvador and African nations were “shithole countries” whose citizens, at least according to Trump, are not desirable in the United States.

The president made the remarks Thursday during a White House meeting with lawmakers. And reactions from around the world were swift.

In El Salvador, the news of the comments quickly shot to the top of news websites. “Donald Trump insults El Salvador,” read one headline.

In Haiti, people took to Twitter to share pictures of their country — verdant green hills, palm trees in the sunset, and sparkling turquoise water.

“Hey #ShitHolePresident!” wrote Harold Isaac. “Here is what my #shithole looks like.”

Haiti's ambassador to the United States condemned the statements and said that the country had asked for an official explanation of Trump’s comments from American officials.

“In the spirit of the people of Haiti we feel in the statements, if they were made, the president was either misinformed or miseducated about Haiti and its people, ” the ambassador, Paul G. Altidor, said in a statement. “Historically Haiti has been a neighbor, a partner and a strong friend of the United States.”

Altidor said the Haitian Embassy in Washington was inundated with emails from Americans apologizing for Trump’s remarks, which he found heartening.

In Austin, a 28-year-old Haitian who said his temporary protected status expires in a week, said he was not surprised by Trump’s comments.

“The president has not hidden who he is,” he said. “I would say I would be very angry, in normal circumstances, but right now my concern is keeping my job,” said the man, who asked not to be named out of fear that his comments could harm his immigration status.

“If you’re kicking hard-working people out of the country,” he added, “at least have some respect on how you treat them.”

Vicente Fox, a former president of Mexico and a harsh critic of Trump, wrote on Twitter of Trump that “your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald?”

Reaction across the United States, home to a large population of immigrants from these countries, was emotional.

Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, son of Haitian immigrants, said there was no “apologizing out of this.”

“He's demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country,” Raoul, a Democrat, told CBS. “It makes me embarrassed to have this guy as the president of my country.”

Republican pollster Frank Luntz quoted a report and said that 43 percent of immigrants from African countries have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 33 percent of the American population overall.

43% of immigrants from “shithole” African countries have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 33% of the overall American population. “Nigerian-Americans, for instance, have a median household income well above the American average.”https://t.co/Vmk3vkOLyd — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 11, 2018

Farah Larrieux, a Haitian immigrant and organizer in Miami, referenced statements Trump made in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood while campaigning before the 2016 election that he wanted “to be the biggest champion” for Haitian Americans.

“This is beyond politics. The guy has no respect for anyone. I am trying not to cry,” she told CBS. “I can't understand how someone goes from making a statement in Little Haiti saying I want to be the biggest champion of Haiti to calling Haiti a 'shithole.' It makes me sick.”

Flashback to September 2016: Trump tells Haitian-American voters “I really want to be your biggest champion” https://t.co/MoeeMU3Brf — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2018

Journalist Amélie Baron‏ ran down a list of stereotypes promoted about the country in recent years, referencing a flap where a Weather Channel meteorologist claimed that Haitian children were so hungry they ate trees, another statement reportedly made by Trump in 2017 that Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS,” and Trump's remark from Thursday.

“How bad some US citizens judge Haiti,” she wrote.

2016: No, we don't eat trees.

2017: No, every Haitian doesn't have Aids

2018: Not a #shithole country How bad some US citizens judge #Haiti... — Amélie Baron (@Ameliebaron) January 12, 2018

Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

