Holding her daughter in her arms, anchor Kiran Naz delivered an emotional speech on Jan. 10 to protest the rape and murder of 7-year-old Zainab. (SAMAA TV)

This week, a 7-year-old girl named Zainab was found dead in a dumpster in Kasur, Pakistan.

Police say she'd been kidnapped on her way home from a Koran recital; the perpetrator raped her, then strangled her to death. Zainab's father has accused the police of failing to act quickly and decisively to track down his missing daughter.

The condemnable & horrific rape & murder of little Zainab exposes once again how vulnerable our children are in our society. This is not the first time such horrific acts have happened. We have to act swiftly to punish the guilty & ensure that our children are better protected. pic.twitter.com/9f7OM3hYT1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2018

Zainab's death has horrified Pakistan. On Thursday, one newscaster found a way to talk about the tragedy. News anchor Kiran Naz of Samaa TV, a Pakistani satellite news channel, brought her young child onto the air with her.

She, too, is a mother, she told her audience. In a stirring monologue, she went on: “In this country we’ve entered into a strange time — someone is martyred, and it's taken as no big deal. Who died, why did they die, we don’t even get the answer. But someone wisely said: 'The smaller the coffin, the heavier it is.' That kind of funeral is the kind that has the city of Kasur and all of Pakistan out on the streets today.”

Naz then reflected on what Zainab's parents must be feeling. They had been away when she was abducted, on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

“Her parents were out buying her toys, and at that very same moment, some brute was dumping this poor girl’s body in a garbage dump,” Naz said. “Imagine that moment: There they were, thinking, 'When will we hold our innocent girl again to our chests? When will we kiss her cheeks again?' and here, some lout made sure that would never happen again. This isn’t just the killing of a little girl — this is the killing of an entire society. In Zainab’s funeral, we are witnessing the funeral of humanity.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of an angry country.

[A 7-year-old Pakistani girl was raped, strangled and left in a dumpster]

It's not the first time a child was killed in Kasur. At least 12 other children have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted over the past two years. Police say at least five of those cases can be linked to one person via DNA. Several hundred law enforcement officials are involved in the manhunt; at least 90 suspects have had their DNA tested.

In 2015, a gang running a child sex ring was busted in Kasur by the police. At least 280 children had been abducted and assaulted over six years. The families of the children were often blackmailed with videos of their children being brutalized.

Zainab's death has struck a nerve in Pakistan. Online, cricket stars, major performers and politicians decried her death. The Pakistani military offered to help track down the killer. On Wednesday, many of the city's shopkeepers closed their doors, a show of solidarity with Zainab's family.

And on the streets, riots were roiling on. At least two people were killed after a crowd tried to storm a police station.

Max Bearak contributed to this report.