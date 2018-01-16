Citizens gathered in front of the Social Democratic Party, to light the candles and paid tribute to the leader of the party, Oliver Ivanovic, who was killed in the northern part of the Kosovska Mitrovica, Serbia. (Djordje Savic/European Pressphoto Agency)

The slaying of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic on Tuesday put a spotlight on new tensions in the Balkans, years after a violent conflict divided the region. Considered a moderate politician, Ivanovic was reportedly shot several times near his office Mitrovica, a Serb-run city in Kosovo.

His death had immediate repercussions, as political talks between Kosovo Albanians and the Serbian government in Brussels were interrupted. Almost 20 years after the Muslim-majority nation first broke with Serbia and nearly a decade after it declared independence, tensions between the two are running high once again could be further fueled by Tuesday's suspected murder.

Why is Ivanovic's suspected murder so far-reaching?

“He was a voice of moderation and a voice of dialogue,” said William Nash, a former U.N. civilian administrator in Mitrovica who worked closely with Ivanovic shortly after Serbia withdrew its troops from the region. Nash described Ivanovic as a personal friend. “I was there for about 8 months. And throughout that time, Oliver was smart and articulate, but also pragmatic,” Nash said in a phone interview.

A key negotiation partner during NATO-E.U.-led talks, Ivanovic was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2016 over alleged war crimes committed against ethnic Albanians in the late 1990s. However, the verdict was later overturned and Ivanovic continued to dispute his involvement.

After a violent conflict in the region began in 1998, NATO decided to bomb Serbia a year later, eventually forcing the Serbian government to withdraw its troops. The United Nations administered Kosovo in the years following the end of the conflict, working with Ivanovic and other Kosovo Serb politicians, even though Serbia never officially recognized Kosovo's independence.

Until today, Kosovo remains ethnically split which has become especially apparent in the city Mitrovica that is run by Kosovo Albanians in the south and by Kosovo Serbs in the north, and where Ivanovic worked. That's why Serbia views his suspected murder as a terrorist attack targeting its sovereignty, even though it is unclear who was behind it.

Ivanovic was a strong advocate of trying to reconcile the two nations and both sides now fear that his death will complicate efforts to soothe tensions.

Why are tensions on the rise?

Tensions never fully faded but have become more apparent again since January last year, when Serbia sought the arrest and extradition of former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj from France. Still sought on war crimes charges in Serbia but cleared by a U.N. tribunal, Haradinaj's arrest revealed the continued presence of old rifts. France refused to extradite him.

But only days later, Serbia attempted to establish a train connection between its capital Belgrade and the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo. Authorities there stopped the train — which was carrying the slogan “Kosovo is Serbia” — before it was able to enter Kosovo, saying that the initiative constituted a provocation. Kosovo fears that Serbia may be trying to annex the Serb-majority region in the north.

“It is the Crimea model,” Kosovo President Hashim Thaci told Reuters at the time. And even though Serbian officials denied the accusations, the existence of deep divisions remains omnipresent in the region, especially in the city of Mitrovica where Ivanovic was murdered on Tuesday, as my colleague Nicole Crowder summarized in 2015:

The Albanian majority in the southern part of Mitrovica has long hoped for Kosovo’s independence but continues to struggle with the resulting economic and social problems. The initial euphoria that accompanied the founding of the Kosovo state in 2008 has shifted to a general skepticism in the face of the political stalemate. In the Serbian section, a sense of instability is omnipresent. Serbs oppose the establishment of an independent Kosovo state because they perceive Kosovo to be the very heart of Serbian history and culture. The Serbs in Mitrovica, however, are afraid of being abandoned altogether by the government in Belgrade, which they believe to be focused on its effort to become a member of the European Union.

What are the international implications?

Russia is among the nations which has refused to officially recognize Kosovo as an independent nation, and it continues to back the Serbian government.

Since the inauguration of President Trump, there have been mounting fears in Kosovo over a possible Russian-backed Serbian annexation of the country's ethnically Serbian part in the north. Kosovo's government believes that Trump's pro-Russian attitudes may embolden the voices of those in Serbia who seek military action.

Ivanovic's determination to prevent such a scenario, said his former colleague and friend William Nash, was particularly on display during a visit to Berlin after NATO's intervention in the conflict. In Germany, the Kosovo Serb politician examined how a once-divided city was gradually growing together.

Ivanovic's death on Tuesday has made a similar reconciliation in the Balkans less likely.

More on WorldViews:

North Korea calls Trump a ‘lunatic’ and a ‘loser’ in response to nuclear button tweet

Can the U.S. and Russia work together? A new poll suggests some shared foreign policy goals

The bottomless vulgarity of Trump’s immigration politics