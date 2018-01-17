(Malaria Atlas Project/University of Oxford)

About 4 out of 5 people worldwide live less than an hour away from the next city on average, but there remain vast differences between countries and continents, a new study by the University of Oxford has found.

“Our results highlight disparities in accessibility relative to wealth as 50.9 percent of individuals living in low-income settings (concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa) reside within an hour of a city compared to 90.7 per cent of individuals in high-income settings,” the researchers conclude in their study. You can view travel distances for any location in the world on their website.

It is so far the most comprehensive attempt to visualize not only population density but also the availability of infrastructure networks that connect the 13,840 cities highlighted in the Malaria Atlas Project maps. Cities were defined as urban centers with more than 50,000 inhabitants or as areas with 1,500 inhabitants or more per square kilometer.

Here are some of the key findings:

In richer countries, population density tends to reliably predict travel distances

In most European countries, there are very few areas where the next city is more than an hour away. Belgium and the Netherlands are especially well connected: In those countries, rural areas are located right next to cities or urban areas.

But in parts of Eastern Europe, Scotland, Scandinavia and Iceland, travelers can sometimes go by car for hours without encountering a city.



Whereas slower train connections or bumpy roads may explain some of the disconnect in parts of Eastern Europe, far lower populations in northern Europe — with countries that tend to be relatively rich, such as Norway — are the key reason for longer travel distances.

But there are some outliers

India may strike some as a country in which an overcrowded infrastructure network is both stretched by the demands of millions of commuters in the cities and by the remoteness of other places. But in reality, there are very few places in India that are more than an hour from a city.

Meanwhile, urbanized and oil-rich Saudi Arabia — just like much poorer countries in sub-Saharan Africa — has multiple areas that are completely disconnected from the rest of the country with a higher density of cities.

“Poor access to opportunities and services offered by urban centers (a function of distance, transport infrastructure, and the spatial distribution of cities) is a major barrier to improved livelihoods and overall development,” the researchers write.

Forests close to cities are under threat

As deforestation poses an environmental threat across the world, the Oxford researchers have come up with a formula to analyze which forests are most at risk, with “the least accessible forests showing the least amount of density loss.”

The link between infrastructure projects and deforestation is particularly pronounced in Brazil.

With the map, the Oxford researchers hope to provide policymakers worldwide with a tool to identify regions disproportionately disconnected from cities with access to education or health care.

But they also want to raise awareness that more infrastructure may not always benefit all regions, as the increased likelihood of deforestation in Brazil near major roads and cities indicates.

