

North Korea's Song Chol Ri carries the flag during the opening ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. (Mark Baker/AP)

North Korea and South Korea have reached a landmark agreement under which Pyongyang will send a team to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, next month and field a joint ice hockey team. The two nations also will march together under one flag during the opening ceremony.

The news comes after a year of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid weapons tests by the North.

Yet North Korean involvement in the Olympic Games is nothing new. Pyongyang has a long and surprisingly successful history at sporting events such as the Olympics, but these events have sometimes been a source of international tension, too.



Han Pil Hwa and Kim Song Soon, North Korean speed skaters, at the 1964 Winter Olympics. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korea first appeared at an Olympic Games in 1964, 11 years after the Korean War ended in an armistice. At that Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, it won a silver medal in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event.

It wasn’t until several years later that North Korea participated in a Summer Games, this time in Munich. There the North Korean delegation won a gold medal in shooting, a silver in boxing and two bronzes in women’s volleyball and men’s judo.



North Korea's Myong Hui Choe at the Moscow Olympics in 1980. (AP)



North Korea's Han Gyong Si at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980. (International Olympic Picture Pool/AP)

Though North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympics would go on to be sporadic, it continued to participate in the Summer Games — with the exception of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 1988 Games in Seoul.