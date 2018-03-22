They complained for days about the stench coming from a waste dump.

Then their children started getting sick.

Residents of Volokolamsk, a town outside Moscow, took to the streets Tuesday after 57 children were hospitalized. Their spells of dizziness and nausea were thought to be linked to the noxious fumes emanating from the landfill, the Moscow Times reported.

Andrey Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, which includes Volokolamsk, visited the hospital where the children were taken. Video posted on social media showed parents and protesters waiting outside.

У больницы в Волоколамске уже около 2000 человек. Детей увозят на скорых из нескольких школ из-за отравлений.



Это не баллончик, а свалка и сероводород. СМИ, вы где?!? pic.twitter.com/o41x2gVz93 — Денис Кунаев (@d_kunaev) March 21, 2018

Vorobyov left the hospital flanked by men in black parkas emblazoned with the Russian word for “police.” Protesters were reportedly visibly angry with the official.

The anger of protesters in Volokolamsk near Moscow was palpable after dozens of children were hospitalized - apparently because they breathed toxic gas leaking from a nearby landfill. This is the scene when the head of the region arrived.

pic.twitter.com/h5LclwOq7V — Emily Sherwin (@EmilyCSherwin) March 21, 2018

As he passed through the crowded street, demonstrators on the sidelines began pelting Vorobyov with snowballs.

The Moscow Times reported that a video of a girl “making a throat-cutting gesture” directed at the regional official had spread across social media.

Вы только посмотрите на эту девочку!pic.twitter.com/OROynB1VAY — Philipp Kireev (@mynameisphilipp) March 21, 2018

The regional government has denied media reports of plans to evacuate children from the region.

In July, Andrew Roth wrote about Vorobyov's ties to Aras Agalarov, the Russian businessman who with his son, Emin, brought the Trump-owned Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013.

Earlier in the week, Vorobyov praised turnout in his region in the presidential election and said in a statement that the vote, which secured another six-year term for President Vladimir Putin, was transparent and open.