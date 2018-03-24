

In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arnaud Beltrame. (Ouest France via AP)

Arnaud Beltrame, a French police officer who willingly took the place of a hostage during a standoff with a rampaging gunman Friday in France, died from injuries sustained in the incident on early Saturday. His bravery earned him recognition as a hero in a country that has been deeply shaken by a number of terrorist attacks over recent years.

Beltrame, 45, was a lieutenant colonel in the gendarmerie, a part of the French military that focuses on domestic policing. He had previously been decorated for his bravery during operations in Iraq and spent four years in the early 2000s in France's Republican Guard, protecting the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Le lieutenant-colonel A. Beltrame est tombé en héros pour mettre un terme à l’équipée meurtrière d’un terroriste djihadiste. J’adresse à sa veuve, à ses proches, à ses frères d’armes mes condoléances les plus sincères et j’appelle chaque Français à honorer sa mémoire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 24, 2018

"He fell as a hero," President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday, calling on French citizens to honor Beltrame's memory.

“France will never forget his heroism, his bravery, his sacrifice,” French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb wrote in a tweet.

Le lieutenant-colonel Arnaud Beltrame nous a quittés.

Mort pour la patrie.

Jamais la France n’oubliera son héroïsme, sa bravoure, son sacrifice.

Le coeur lourd, j’adresse le soutien du pays tout entier à sa famille, ses proches et ses compagnons de la @Gendarmerie de l’Aude. pic.twitter.com/I1h8eO7f9a — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) March 24, 2018

According to the Elysee, Beltrame had graduated from France's top military college, Saint-Cyr, in 1999. He was later chosen to join the gendarmerie's elite GSIGN in 2003, and he was deployed to Iraq in 2005. He was married but had no children.

It was only last year that he had been named deputy chief of the gendarmerie in France's Aude department. The French president's office noted that his understanding of counterterrorism had won him appreciation in this position.

On Friday, 25-year-old gunman Radouane Lakdim had hijacked a car near the town of Carcassonne in Aude, killing a passenger and wounding the driver, before shooting at a group of police officers on their morning jog and wounding one of them. In the nearby town of Trèbes, the gunman then stormed into a supermarket and took hostages.

Beltrame was one of the first officers to respond. As police negotiated with Lakdim to release the hostages, Beltrame offered himself in place of the final hostage. Inside the supermarket, Beltrame tried to negotiate with Lakdim. He left his cellphone active on a table to allow authorities outside to listen in. When police heard gunshots, they stormed the building and shot Lakdim, killing him.

In an address to the nation on Friday, Macron commended Beltrame, who was in a critical condition at the time. “He saved lives. He is fighting for his life,” the French president said.

Three other people were killed and several others were injured during Lakdim's rampage.

France has suffered a number of terrorist attacks in recent years — in January 2015 and on the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris left four people were killed.

In an interview with the local Depeche du Midi newspaper in December, Beltrame described being trained to counter a terrorist attack on a supermarket. “A mass killing took place in a supermarket. This is the only information that was given to the police,” he told the newspaper, according to a translation from Reuters. “We want to be closer to real conditions, so there is no pre-established scenario.”

In an interview with RTL radio, Beltrame's mother said she was not surprised he would give himself up for a hostage. “He has always been like that — someone who, since he was born, was doing everything for his country,” said his mother, whose name was not disclosed. “He would say to me: 'I'm doing my job, mom. That's all.”

On RTL's website, a poll shows overwhelming support for organizing a national tribute to Beltrame. On Twitter, the French gendarmerie said that flags would fly at half-mast in honor of the slain officer.

L'ensemble des drapeaux et étendards de la gendarmerie sera mis en berne aujourd'hui. Ce décès en mission nous rappelle la valeur de l'engagement qui est le nôtre, au quotidien, pour protéger la population.Toutes nos pensées accompagnent son épouse et ses proches. Richard Lizurey — GendarmerieNationale (@Gendarmerie) March 24, 2018

Tributes have also come from abroad:

Un vrai héros! https://t.co/CB2XaqBntH — Ambassador Jamie D. McCourt (@USAmbFrance) March 24, 2018

Arnaud Beltrame put himself in harm’s way to save another human being. It cost him his life. We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to this hero. pic.twitter.com/SC8Z2cyQjP — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) March 24, 2018

Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame, wounded after taking the place of a hostage in the attack yesterday at #Trèbes, gave his life to save the lives of others. Truly a hero. Our thoughts this morning with his family and his comrades. And our solidarity with France pic.twitter.com/Ly2xIl90h9 — Ed Llewellyn (@EdLlewellynFCO) March 24, 2018

