Harrowing video footage published to Facebook shows a girl escaping a fire that was raging through an apartment building Sunday in Be’er Sheva, Israel.

In the video, neighbors stretching out a sheet on a balcony two floors below the girl's apartment can be heard yelling to her. She scales a railing and jumps off a ledge into the sheet.

The girl reportedly survived.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that three of the 8-year-old girl's siblings were also rescued from the blaze but that one — her 2-year-old sister — died of smoke inhalation.

Be’er Sheva is about 20 miles east of Gaza, according to Google Maps. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin opened an office there in 2014.