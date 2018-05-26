The Eighth Amendment to Ireland's constitution, passed in 1983, gave equal rights to mothers and unborn children. Almost every kind of abortion was outlawed.

Each year, thousands of women — including those who were raped, victims of incest, suffered from fatal fetal abnormality or had other health-related abortions — are believed to have traveled to Britain to seek abortions that were banned at home.

But a referendum vote Friday, with a record-breaking 65 percent turnout, resulted in a landslide overturning of the amendment, which was considered one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the developed world. Initial counts show that 67 percent of voters were in favor of repealing the ban, in a major blow to the Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who was in favor of the repeal, hailed it as the result of “a quiet revolution,” and said voters demonstrated that they “trust and respect women to make the right choices and decisions about their own health care.”

But not everyone in Ireland is thrilled about it.

John McGuirk, communications director at Save the 8th, an antiabortion group, said the vote was “a tragedy of historic proportions.”

“Abortion was wrong yesterday,” his group wrote on Facebook. “It remains wrong today.”

McGuirk found solace in the fact that his hometown voted overwhelmingly in favor of the abortion ban.

A candle in the darkness: My hometown box, Tullycorbet Parish Hall in Monaghan, voted NO by 62% to 38. Still the best place in Ireland. May have the highest NO vote in the country. #8thref — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) May 26, 2018

Cora Sherlock, a spokeswoman for LoveBoth, an antiabortion campaign, told Irish broadcaster RTE that it “is a very sad day for Ireland, that people have voted for abortion.”

Today is a sad day for Ireland and for people who believe in genuine human rights. The struggle to defend the most vulnerable has not ended today, it's just changed. Thank you to all the incredible people who worked so hard to protect women and save babies. We fight on. #8thref — Cora Sherlock (@CoraSherlock) May 26, 2018

“I think this is only the beginning of a really, really strong grass-roots movement with the pro-life campaign and their supporting groups,” she said. “We will regroup, we will reorganize to ensure the safety of mothers and babies in Ireland.”

Ciaran Cannon, Ireland's minister for the diaspora and international development, announced his No vote on Twitter.

I voted no today because I believe deeply in the inalienable right to life of all humans, unborn and born. It’s not a right we are entitled to deny to others.



“Civilization is that mode of conduct which points out to man the path of duty.” Ghandi #savetheeighth #8thref pic.twitter.com/1SlS4Ych1M — Ciaran Cannon 🇮🇪 (@ciarancannon) May 25, 2018

But Cannon also said he respected the results of the referendum and would “vote to implement the will of our people, as expressed today.”

On the Yes side, Irish voters are ecstatic.

This is my mam. It took 38 years for us to find each other again. The last time she saw me was when she was running after a car as nuns drove away with me.

We voted yes.

We stand together for change.#repealThe8th #repealedThe8th pic.twitter.com/CXHAptgKzc — michellesinhell (@michellesinhell) May 26, 2018

Thousands of Irish citizens living abroad returned home to vote, posting photos of themselves wearing repeal pins, T-shirts and sweatshirts. Some said it seemed as if nearly everyone on their flights was headed home to vote yes on the repeal.

Mary Lou McDonald, president of the Sinn Fein party, which campaigned on the yes side, said Ireland has “without doubt done right by Irish women for this generation and many to come.”

