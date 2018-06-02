

North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol presents President Trump a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday in the Oval Office. (Shealah Craighead/The White House)

President Trump held a remarkable meeting with a high-ranking North Korean envoy at the White House on Friday, announcing afterward that he plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 to discuss nuclear disarmament and peace between the two countries.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming summit.

WH releases photos of Pres Trump receiving King Jong-un letter from senior NK official Kim Yong Chol. Mighty big envelope. (WH photos) pic.twitter.com/bFzSvBAPlo — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 1, 2018

Did Kim Jong Un send Trump that big envelope?

Yes.

Why is it so big??

Who knows?

What's inside?

A letter, presumably. Trump hasn't revealed what it says, but a North Korea expert told the Associated Press it is probably a friendly letter, indicating respect and a willingness to negotiate.

Is the letter also really big?

Maybe!

Is there anything comical about the big envelope?

Yes, we found three funny jokes on Twitter.

1:

I photoshopped myself with a regular-sized envelope next to trump with his giant envelope, then made myself bigger until they matched. pic.twitter.com/OWCeg4Mhbg — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 1, 2018

2:

Here's Trump & Obama holding the same letter pic.twitter.com/6UfcSSNedx — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 1, 2018

3:

Trump’s reply is going to be the biggest envelope you’ve ever seen in your life https://t.co/gvCoXCEdHE — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 2, 2018

Is there anything suspicious about the envelope?

Possibly.

What do analysts think about the envelope's unusual size?

Per the AP: “The huge letter is just part of meticulous steps taken by North Korea to present Kim as a legitimate international statesman who is reasonable and capable of negotiating solutions and making deals, analysts say.”

So basically, they don't know.

What did Trump do after he got the envelope?

He pretended to auction it off to reporters: “How much? How much? How much?” Trump said.

Then he said, “it was a very interesting letter.”

Then he said he hasn't actually read it.

What other diplomatic milestones have involved oversized envelopes?

According to the AP, Kim Jong Un also sent a big letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the Olympics. However, video analysis suggests this was a just regular-sized letter inside a nice folder.

Now, diplomatic proclamations, like letters of credence for ambassadors, often come in a nice folder, because you don't want to fold those. Was Kim's letter to Trump like that? Who knows?

Will the summit later this month lead to peace between the United States and North Korea?

To be determined.

Are there any other funny pictures of Trump holding unusual objects?

Yes.

