JERUSALEM — Former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who is now President Trump's lawyer, was spotted getting his groove on at a landmark Jerusalem eatery Wednesday.

Mahaneyehuda, which sits on a side street off the well-known Jerusalem food market of the same name, is owned by a trio of local celebrity chefs. It is a popular destination for foodies, its dishes mixing a blend of local spices and international flavor. It is also known for its high-energy atmosphere, with loud, upbeat music and an interactive wait staff. In the video, Giuliani can be seen waving a napkin and shaking his hips.

Giuliani is a frequent visitor to Israel. On this trip, he spoke at the annual Globes Capital Market Conference, where his claims about U.S. special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team attempting to “frame” Trump sparked international headlines. On Thursday, he met with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

