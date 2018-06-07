This week, Spain's new leader made history.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appointed 10 female cabinet members, out of 16. The country's new Socialist government is the first to boast a cabinet of more women than men. Socialist spokesman Ander Gil told reporters that the cabinet configuration “complies with the word given by the prime minister, with women and men with long and prestigious careers.”

“This is a responsible government that represents very well the talent and the future of Spain,” he told La Sexta TV.



The new Spanish government's ministers posed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, seventh from left, and King Felipe VI, center, after taking the oath of office Thursday at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid. (J.J. Guillen/AFP/Getty Images)

Sanchez's cabinet is unusual in Spain and around the world. Though women make up about half the world's population, they hold just 23 percent of the seats in national parliaments, up from 11 percent in 1995. In nearly 40 percent of countries, women make up less than 10 percent of elected parliaments, according to a 2017 United Nations study. In four countries, there are no women in national office at all.

There are fewer than 30 female heads of state and heads of government. And women don't fare any better when it comes to cabinet positions. In 2017, just 18 percent of all cabinet ministers were women.

This phenomenon plays out in the United States, which struggles with female representation across the board. More than 100 countries have more women in their legislatures than the United States. One challenge is that the United States boasts relatively strong incumbency rates. Nearly 90 percent of congressmen run for reelection, and nearly all of them win — meaning it's harder to replace men with women.

Most pernicious: American women are less likely to run for office than women in other countries. As Vox explained, citing research from the Inter-Parliamentary Union:

Women consistently underestimated their qualifications and perceived themselves differently than men who had nearly identical credentials. Women were also more likely to perceive campaigning as harder and were less likely to have anyone — whether a friend or a party official — encourage them to pursue political office. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Lawless and Fox’s study is this: Potential women candidates were 15 times more likely than men to be responsible for the majority of child care, and six times more likely to manage most housework. With those kinds of obligations, who has the time to run for office?

It's no better for women at the executive level. Just 22 percent of Trump's senior-level Cabinet jobs are held by women. That's a slight departure from the Cabinet of President Barack Obama, where one-third of those seats were filled by women. Which is how you end up with pictures like this:

In truth though, Trump's Cabinet doesn't look all that different from the cabinets of the Group of 20 member nations, which include just two female leaders — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May: