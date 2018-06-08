

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, left, and Dennis Alan, right, pose for photographs at the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Wong Maye-E/AP Photo)

Times are tense in Singapore as the country prepares for the rapidly approaching June 12 summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

So tense, apparently, that authorities at the airport detained an Australian Kim Jong Un impersonator for more than two hours and questioned him when he arrived in Singapore on Friday.

The authorities “asked me what my political views were and if I have been involved with protests in other countries,” the impersonator, who identified himself only as Howard X, told Reuters. “They said: 'It’s the Trump-Kim summit; you’ve come at a very sensitive time.'”

He also claimed he was told to keep his distance from Sentosa Island and the Shangri-La Hotel. Both places have been named “special event areas” ahead of the summit, although authorities have tried to keep specific plans under wraps.

The comedian has already been to Singapore in recent weeks, and he said he plans some comedic appearances for the coming days but does not intend to protest. He and Trump impersonator Dennis Alan have been coordinating, and the two appeared in public together on Friday. They held hands and walked through Singapore's touristy Merlion Park.



Kim Jong Un impersonator Howard X (R) and Donald Trump impersonator Dennis Alan (L) walk around greeting people during a visit to Merlion Park on June 8, 2018, in Singapore. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Singapore has strict laws on public demonstrations, which are limited to a specific area and require prior approval. But the Trump and Kim look-alikes said they are in Singapore only for satirical purposes.

And now that Kim's impersonator is safely through the airport, he does not imagine that he will run into trouble again.

“I'm here to stay,” he told the Associated Press. “I don't think they will try and kick out the president. It wouldn't be good press for Singapore.”