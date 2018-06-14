

TORONTO — It was a spat that many feared would spell the end of the U.S.-Canada relationship.

The U.S. president refused to exempt Canada from wide-ranging tariffs and made an error about the volume of the allies' trade in a speech. He later referred to Canada's prime minister by a derogatory term, a broadside that the Canadian leader shrugged off by saying he had “been called worse things by better people.”

The prime minister was Pierre Trudeau. The president was Richard Nixon.

Since President Trump’s blistering attack this week on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pierre’s son, fears of irreparable damage to one of the world's most enduring country-to-country partnerships have reemerged.

But tension between the North American neighbors goes back more than a century, surviving episodes of tempestuous relations.

Barbara Martin, a former Canadian diplomat, says one of the earliest examples of frosty ties dates back to 1870, when a dispute over fishing rights in Canadian waters brought Prime Minister John A. Macdonald into conflict with President Ulysses S. Grant.

Grant said Canada was “vexatious” and suggested the only reasonable way of dealing with an unfriendly neighbor was to annex it. At a Cabinet meeting described in the diaries of Hamilton Fish, his secretary of state, Grant said he was ready to “take Canada and wipe out her commerce.”

Despite the strong language, Martin said, this dispute was rooted in “frustration about policy” rather than the personal attacks that have characterized Trump’s verbal assaults on Justin Trudeau.

But personal animosity bubbled to the surface nearly a century later when a young and popular President John F. Kennedy traveled to Ottawa in 1961 to meet Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, a man the president's wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, described as a “painful” conversationalist.

Diefenbaker “saw enemies everywhere,” said Asa McKercher, an assistant professor of history at the Royal Military College of Canada and author of a book on Canada-U.S. relations during the Kennedy era.

Kennedy’s visit to Canada appeared doomed from the start. First, he incorrectly pronounced Diefenbaker as “Diefenbawker” and mocked the Canadian's French-speaking abilities. Then, during a tree-planting ceremony, the young president sprained his back, aggravating a debilitating injury that required treatment for the rest of his life.

During that same meeting, the Americans left behind an innocuous memo detailing the ways the United States could “push” Canada that sent Diefenbaker into a tailspin, particularly because it included a note in the margins describing him as an “SOB.” (Kennedy denied he was the author.)

The relationship deteriorated further as Canada took the unprecedented step of recalling its U.S. ambassador and the two men sparred over major policy issues, such as Canada’s refusal to accept nuclear warheads on Canadian soil.

When Diefenbaker’s government fell over that issue, and he lost the subsequent election to Liberal leader Lester B. Pearson, he accused Kennedy of colluding with the Liberals to unseat him.

“He was out to destroy me, 100 percent,” Diefenbaker said.

Although Kennedy allowed Lou Harris, a pollster, to travel to Canada to help Pearson during the election, McKercher said that there is little historical evidence to substantiate Diefenbaker’s claims.

And Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history at the University of Toronto, said that although the Kennedy-Diefenbaker relationship was topsy-turvy, he still believes it was not as strained as Trump's with Trudeau.

“Intellectually and emotionally, Kennedy was curious about others and about other countries,” Bothwell said, adding that Kennedy did not allow his personal dislike of Diefenbaker to “overwhelm his judgment.”

If U.S.-Canada relations improved after Pearson's election, this was short-lived.

During one of Pearson's visits to Washington, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Kennedy's successor, mistakenly referred to Pearson as Harold Wilson, then the prime minister of Britain.

Exacerbating the friction was a speech Pearson gave in Philadelphia, where he urged the United States to halt its bombing of North Vietnam. The speech so infuriated Johnson that when Pearson traveled to Camp David in 1965, Johnson grabbed him and yelled, “You don’t come here and piss on my rug!”

Although Trudeau was not physically accosted, Christopher Sands, the director of the Center for Canadian Studies at Johns Hopkins University, told Canada’s Cable Public Affairs Channel that the Trump-Trudeau feud “is absolutely unprecedented” because past disagreements between leaders took place “mostly behind the scenes.”

“Larry Kudlow said the other day it was just a family feud, but it’s more like a Kardashian family feud,” he said, referring to Trump's National Economic Council director. “Everything’s hanging out.”

