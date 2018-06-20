In some ways, Lord Alan Sugar is the British equivalent of President Trump.

Sugar, 71, is a business magnate and media personality worth more than $1 billion. He's a co-host of the BBC version of "The Apprentice" and a sometime political consultant.

At least, he was until the tweet.

On Wednesday, Sugar celebrated Senegal's 2-1 victory over Poland (Africa's first victory of the 2018 World Cup) by sharing a picture of the happy team. But the photo had been altered to make it look like the team was selling handbags and sunglasses on the ground.

It was an apparent reference to men and women who sell knockoff goods on street corners and in other well-trafficked areas.

Very troubled after seeing @Lord_Sugar racist tweet. I will be writing to the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards and the @BBC calling for an immediate investigation. Racism has no place in Parliament or society. Swift action must be taken. pic.twitter.com/43aXhBYUyi — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) June 20, 2018

Sugar said it was a joke. But few people found it very funny.

"This lazy, stereotypical and bigoted kind of attitude belongs to a bygone era," educational charity Show Racism the Red Card told the BBC. "Lord Sugar's unhelpful and ignorant comments go very much against the spirit of this unique occasion and are probably best kept to himself." Piara Powar, who runs Football Against Racism in Europe, told the BBC that Sugar's "stereotyping of a whole race" was "disgraceful and damaging."

Corbyn spokesman says Alan Sugar tweet "was quite clearly racially offensive ..and shd be investigated by the Parliamentary standards authorities". — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 20, 2018

Sugar has since deleted the tweet.

But his first attempt at an apology was defiant. On Twitter, he wrote that his "funny tweet" had been "interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people." He added: "Frankly I can't see that, I think it's funny. But I will pull it down if you insist."

He also dove into the comments, asking those who called the original image racist, "If it so vile why have you retweeted it. You make me sick."

When that sorry-not-sorry failed to quell the controversy, Sugar tried again, writing on Twitter that his earlier tweet "was in no way intended to cause offence."

I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 20, 2018

For now, the BBC has said Sugar will not be punished or fired. But those placing bets on who will be next to go on "The Apprentice" are guessing that Sugar will be fired by the end of the year.

Lord Sugar has acknowledged this was a seriously misjudged tweet, and he’s in no doubt about our view on this. It’s right he’s apologised unreservedly. — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 20, 2018

It's not the first time Sugar has sparked controversy on Twitter. Earlier this year, he shared an image that paired Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn with Adolf Hitler. When people reacted badly, Sugar took down the photo, saying, "It's a joke, but the angry brigade likes to moan."