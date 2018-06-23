Saudi women were on the road as legal drivers for the first time Sunday, with a mix of celebration as one gender barrier fell and calls by some activists to press for repeals of others.

Minutes after midnight in Saudi Arabia, a leader in the right-to-drive movement, Manal al-Sharif, launched the Twitter campaign #Miles4Freedom to seek an end to the kingdom’s male guardian system that requires women to get approval for decisions such as travel abroad.

I officially announce the launch of #Miles4Freedom movement to release @azizayousef @Saudiwoman @LoujainHathloul

& end the male guardianship. We are collecting driving miles by women of the world to send it in an open petition to @KingSalman https://t.co/eihOVoxFzM — Manal al-Sharif (@manal_alsharif) June 23, 2018

The end of the male-only driving laws is seen as part of gradual cultural changes led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the next in line for the Saudi throne.

But allowing women to drive — like many changes in the ultraconservative kingdom — has been met with opposition from some conservatives and underscores the deeper internal tensions over the crown prince’s challenges to the old order.

Some women immediately got behind the wheel in their first legal road trip in the kingdom.

“I thought I would never witness this day,” said one of the many social media posts hours after the law took effect. “I’m incredibly happy Congratulations girls we did it.”