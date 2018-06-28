LONDON — The video stunned everyone who watched it.

At first glance, it’s an ordinary scene. The sun shines as a male jogger runs along Putney Bridge in southwest London. Moments later, his right arm shoots out and pushes a passing woman into the path of a double-decker bus. Thanks to the quick thinking of the bus driver — and perhaps a lot of luck — the vehicle swerves just in time. As the woman lies in the road, the jogger continues to run.

The incident, which took place in May 2017, did not gain national and international attention until August 2017, when CCTV of the attack was released. As police began their hunt for the jogger, footage of the incident quickly circulated online. One video of the incident uploaded to YouTube by the BBC racked up over 1.4 million views.

At the time, police, as well as the bus driver, Oliver Salbris, urged anyone with any information to come forward. The jogger was described as a white male, in his early- to mid-30s with brown eyes and short brown hair. Although the 33-year-old victim escaped with only minor injuries, the dramatic video highlights just how close she came to serious harm.

In September 2017, police even released a new image to stimulate interest. For weeks, many asked the question: Who is the Putney Bridge pusher?

Over a year later, the question remains unanswered and will likely continue to be as the case is now officially closed — despite what police called a “positive public” response to the appeal.

All lines of inquiry have now been “exhausted,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police force.

“Officers looked at over 50 people of interest during the course of the investigation; all of them were researched, reviewed and eventually eliminated,” a spokesman told Sky News.

“The matter was investigated fully with all reasonable lines of inquiry completed. As a suspect has not been identified and as all lines of inquiry have now been exhausted, the investigation has been closed. Should any new information come to light, this will be explored.”

The announcement of the investigation’s closure drew fierce criticism Thursday, with hundreds flocking to Twitter to express their dismay at the news.

“Someone knows who this is,” read one tweet. “To think this guy has never been caught!” exclaimed another.

Closure of the case that shocked a nation has prompted some uncomfortable questions about police handling of the case and cuts to police funding in recent years.

For the ruthless jogger who kept on running, the police may never know his name.