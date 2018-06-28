

A protester wears a tape with a message for press freedom on his mouth during a demonstration criticizing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, on Jan. 17, 2018. (Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

On Thursday, a gunman stormed the office of a local newspaper in Annapolis, Md., killing at least five people and injuring more. According to my colleagues, it "likely is the deadliest involving journalists in the United States in decades." Police have said the attack was targeted at the newsroom, though they still don't know the exact motive.

Thursday's violence is a stark reminder that it has become increasingly dangerous to be a journalist around the world.

At least 41 journalists have been killed this year, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists. At least 30 of those killings were of journalists slain for doing their work, or caught in the crossfire while taking risks to tell a story. That total does not include the five or more who died in Annapolis on Thursday.

Beyond the violence, there has been a remarkable decline in press liberty worldwide. In April, Reporters Without Borders released its annual World Press Freedom Index, which yielded disheartening results for journalists and press-freedom advocates. The organization found "growing animosity towards journalists" as authoritarian and democratic leaders alike successfully discredited and undermined the press.

"The climate of hatred is steadily more visible in the Index," RSF said in its report. It pointed to hostility toward the media seeping into non-authoritarian countries, such as the United States. "More and more democratically-elected leaders no longer see the media as part of democracy’s essential underpinning, but as an adversary to which they openly display their aversion," the report added.

This story is more than numbers. The danger for journalists who receive threats and harassment while reporting is growing. Increasingly, journalists face Internet bullying, criminal charges and even death for doing their jobs. The case of Indian journalist Rana Ayyub is illustrative. After journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered on her doorstep, Ayyub took to Twitter to point out Lankesh had just published a book accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of complicity in riots in 2002. She called Lankesh's killers cowards. Since then, as The Post reported, Ayyub has been the victim of a harassment campaign that has dubbed her an "ISIS sex slave" and superimposed her face onto pornography.

In May, a number of U.N. rapporteurs released a statement saying they are "highly concerned" for her life.

In Mexico, Carlos Dominguez, an opinion columnist who wrote about gang violence and politics, was stabbed 21 times while waiting at stoplight with his family.

The February murder of 27-year-old Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating government corruption, sparked mass protests in the country and the eventual resignation of its prime minister.

The year 2017 was named the most dangerous to be a journalist, with a record number of 262 journalists jailed, as well as 48 who were killed in connection to their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. And with 41 members of the media already killed this year, it looks like 2018 will continue the trend.