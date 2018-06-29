Four candidates are competing in Sunday's presidential election in Mexico. A leftist, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has been far ahead in polls in the weeks leading up to the race. Here are the four politicians:



Andrés Manuel López Obrador delivers a speech during his final event of the 2018 presidential campaign at Azteca Stadium on June 27 in Mexico City. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, 64, began his more than four-decade-long political career as a community organizer in indigenous villages in his oil-rich home state of Tabasco, on the Gulf of Mexico.

A member of the long-ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, at the time, he served in state government before deserting along with much of the party's left wing in 1988 to oppose the market-friendly economic policies that were being introduced and have reigned in Mexico since.

Widely known by his initials, AMLO, he gained national fame by leading protests against Pemex, the state oil company, for its failure to provide economic benefits to rural Tabasco communities. He later led marches to Mexico City to protest his second loss in the race for the Tabasco governorship, which he blamed on fraud by the PRI. Those protests won him a leadership role in the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution, or PRD, on whose ticket he was elected mayor of Mexico City 18 years ago.

AMLO gained a reputation as mayor for both efficiency and austerity. He solidified working-class support with social programs that included guaranteed pensions for the elderly. Middle- and upper-class residents liked his construction of traffic-alleviating highways and the renewal of decrepit inner-city neighborhoods. Shunning the usual privileges enjoyed by Mexican politicians, he drove himself to work in a cheap sedan and continued living in his modest apartment.

López Obrador parlayed his popularity as mayor into a 2006 presidential run, which he lost by less than half a point to conservative Felipe Calderón. Crying fraud, López Obrador declared himself Mexico's “legitimate” president and his followers shut down the capital's principal boulevard for weeks in protests, drawing the ire of many former supporters.

AMLO spent the next six years in perpetual campaign mode, crisscrossing Mexico by car and commercial plane to visit most of its 2,400 municipalities. Running again in 2012, López Obrador placed second to Enrique Peña Nieto with about a third of the vote.

López Obrador broke with the PRD in 2014 in protest of its support for market-friendly energy, education and labor measures pushed by Peña Nieto and the conservative National Action Party, or PAN. AMLO's National Regeneration Movement, or Morena, has emerged as a powerful political force. Accused of intending to impose a ruinous leftist regime in Mexico akin to Venezuela's, López Obrador this year has moderated his economic message.



Ricardo Anaya, running for a left-right coalition, holds his closing campaign rally in Leon on June 27. (Anthony Vazquez/AP)

RICARDO ANAYA, 39, began his political life at 21 by losing a race for local representative in his home state of Queretaro in central Mexico. His showing in that election impressed leaders of PAN, leading to his appointment as personal secretary to Queretaro's governor. That was followed by bureaucratic and electoral offices.

First elected to Mexico's Congress in 2012, Anaya quickly rose through PAN's ranks, serving as leader of its congressional caucus and winning election as national party president in 2015 with 80 percent support.

A bespectacled lawyer who received his university education in Mexico, Anaya speaks fluent English. Supporters and critics alike point to his sharp-elbowed approach to politics and his laser focus on policy details.

His nomination as PAN's candidate led to a split in the party after he forged an election coalition with the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution. More conservative party members rebelled and Calderón's wife launched a presidential bid, ultimately dropping out of the race.



José Antonio Meade greets supporters during a campaign rally in Saltillo on June 27. (Alberto Puente/Reuters)

JOSÉ ANTONIO MEADE, 49, is a lawyer and Yale-educated economist respected by many as a competent, nonpartisan bureaucrat.

Holding increasingly prominent government positions through the past two decades, he served as energy and finance minister under Calderón. Appointed foreign minister in 2012 by Peña Nieto, he later headed the federal social development ministry before again being named finance minister two years ago.

Meade's reputation for personal honesty and bureaucratic ability led to his selection as the PRI's presidential candidate over party stalwarts. The party has suffered through corruption scandals in the past four years, involving Peña Nieto's own family as well as top aides and a host of state governors.

Meade is running a distant third — with about one-fifth of voter support — according to opinion polls. His proposals to maintain the economic policies of the past three decades have won the support of business leaders and some in the middle class. But Meade has failed to excite most voters, even those within the PRI, of which he's not a member.



Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, known as “El Bronco,” with his family before a presidential candidates' debate in the city of Merida on June 12. (Luis Perez/AFP/Getty Images)

JAIME RODRÍGUEZ CALDERÓN, 60, is a former career PRI politician and bureaucrat who broke from the party to launch a winning 2015 populist campaign for governor of northern Nuevo Leon state, which includes the industrial powerhouse of Monterrey.

Rodríguez first gained national fame as mayor of a Monterrey suburb by confronting narcotics gangs vying for control of the area a decade ago. His first police chief was assassinated soon after taking office, and Rodríguez himself survived two attempts on his life. He has blamed a son's fatal car crash on gangsters who were pursuing him.

Known by his nickname, “El Bronco,” the blunt-talking and slang-slinging Rodríguez won his governorship with 50 percent of the vote in a three-way race against candidates of the well-established PRI and PAN. His sparsely financed campaign was waged largely on social media.

Raised in rural poverty, Rodríguez inspired many of Monterrey's poor while winning support among the middle class and even the wealthy with an “up-from-the-bootstraps” message suited to the region's business-friendly culture.

Rodríguez resigned last year to run for president after serving less than a third of a six-year term.

He shocked Mexicans this spring by insisting in a televised presidential debate that corrupt officials should be punished by having their right hand amputated.

Opinion polls consistently have given him about 3 percent of the vote.