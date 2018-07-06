

Women covering their faces with black scarves demonstrate in Pamplona, Spain, two days before the start of the San Fermín festival, which draws tens of thousands of visitors. (Ander Gillenea /AFP/Getty Images)

For eight days every year, a million revelers stream into the ancient city of Pamplona in northern Spain to celebrate the San Fermín festival, which is anchored by the annual “Running of the Bulls.” Traditional garb for the alcohol-soaked event is white pants, a white shirt, a red scarf around the waist and a red handkerchief around the neck, but spotted amid the sea of white and red this year were conspicuous specks of black.

It was not just in Pamplona. Hundreds of people across Spain wore black on Friday, the first day of the San Fermín celebrations, to “mourn” victims of sexual assault and harassment. Two days before, dozens of female activists in black ski masks, hoods and headscarves marched down the streets of Pamplona’s historical cobblestone streets, carrying Tiki torches and drums. Their demonstrations echoed the massive, nationwide protests that have erupted in Spain over a court's decision to release a notorious group known as the “Wolf Pack” attackers.

In 2016, an 18-year-old woman at the San Fermín festival was attacked by a group of five men, who took video clips and shared them in a WhatsApp group named “La Manada” or “The Wolf Pack.” In April, a Spanish court acquitted the men of sexual assault and sentenced them to nine years in jail for sexual abuse — a less severe crime that does not include rape. Then late last month the group was then released on bail, prompting thousands across the country to protest outside local courts.

Days later, another group of men who dubbed themselves the “new Wolf Pack” was arrested after a woman was drugged and assaulted on the island of Gran Canaria. Like the original “La Manada,” the assault was recorded, the BBC reported.

Women in Pamplona denounce sexual abuse hours before San Fermin. Numerous sexual aggressions have previously been reported during the festival, including the 'Wolf Pack' case, in which five men were accused of gang rape pic.twitter.com/bcco1fi8US — Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 5, 2018

Twenty-four-year-old Ane Aldaya and her 60-year-old mother were two of the few Pamplona natives who chose to wear black. Days before the festival, more than 15 feminist groups in the Navarre region, which includes Pamplona, issued a statement discouraging locals from wearing black. They argued that the initiative, which originated outside the city, had been started “without consensus, without any confirmation and without a clear goal,” and urged attendees to respect the traditions of the festival.

“These are our fiestas, we lay down the rules and we have to demand a space in them: filling the squares, laughing, dancing, organizing them … enjoying and reveling as we see fit,” they wrote in a press release reported by the Spanish newspaper El País.

Local political and community leaders in Pamplona also voiced their opposition to calls for women to wear black or avoid the festival altogether. In the weeks before the festival, the municipality launched its own anti-assault campaign, erecting red sculptures around the city and introducing a new app that lets users send an alert to police when they experience or witness an assault, Reuters reported.

“We are pioneers at advancing protocols against sexual aggression and we don’t understand the initiatives that emerge without consultation,” Koldobi Osta, the president of a local association, Peña La Única, told El País.

Nonetheless, women across Spain donned their black outfits on Friday and turned up at offices, schools and restaurants, posting pictures online with the hashtags “#NoEsNo” and “#MujeresDeLutoPorLaManada,” meaning “women in mourning for La Manada.”

Aldaya, a marketing consultant who was born and raised in Pamplona, said many of her friends had intended to wear black on Friday but changed their minds as opposition toward the movement emerged in the city. She and her mother disagreed, choosing for the first time in their lives to wear black to the festival.

“This wasn’t a movement created in Pamplona, but I think it doesn’t matter because it’s a strong movement,” she told The Post. “Traditions can change. I like the [San Fermín] party, but I don’t like parts of what happens here, like the sexism.”

Ana Sting, a photographer from Barcelona, agreed. Sting, who is now based in London, wore black on Friday to stand in solidarity with her friends back home.

“We’re changing the tradition because this tradition is not right,” she said in a phone interview. “We have to change [the festival], we have to make it a better and safer place. Life evolves and things evolve. … To change something, you have to remove something else.”