

A supporter of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif carries a party flag in Rawalpindi on July 29, 2017. (Aamir Qureishi /AFP/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of corruption Friday and sentenced to 10 years in prison, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz received a seven-year jail term in the same case. Both are in London but have said they will return home to face justice.

Nawaz Sharif, 68, was ousted as prime minister and barred from holding political office by Pakistan’s supreme court in April 2017. The ruling followed many hearings on charges by his political opponents that he and his family had illegally hidden their wealth in overseas business and real estate deals.

The ruling by the National Accountability Court was the latest in a long series of blows to Nawaz Sharif, the country’s once-popular leader and three-time premier. The tumult has thrown his long-ruling political party, the Pakistan Muslim League-N, into disarray and division with national parliamentary elections less than three weeks away.

Commentators said the party, which has no other charismatic leader, will have difficulty winning enough seats to form a government and is likely to wind up in a weak coalition that will face challenges from both the powerful security establishment and rising religiously-based parties.

The trial of Nawaz Sharif and his 44-year-old daughter was an outgrowth of the original corruption case related to the financing of apartments in London and other overseas properties owned by members of the family, one of Pakistan’s political dynasties. The accountability court also sentenced Nawaz’s husband, Muhammad Safdar, to a one-year term.

The court ruled that all three family members had been involved in the ownership of four apartments in an upscale London district known as the Avenfield Flats. The Sharif family insisted the apartments were purchased through legitimate financial resources, but prosecutors said they had been unable or unwilling to produce proof of those claims to the court.

Shortly after the midafternoon ruling, Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shabbaz Sharif, who is chief minister of Punjab province and a key party leader, rejected the verdict and said both legal actions and peaceful protests would be taken to challenge it. Speaking at a news conference in Lahore, he said Nawaz Sharif had every intention of returning home and would not go into “self-exile,” as some supporters as well as critics have suggested he might.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter have been in London since June, where his wife, Kulsum, remains hospitalized with a serious illness after many months. Maryam Nawaz, known for her dramatic tweets and fierce loyalty to her father and party, tweeted Friday afternoon that “the real decision will be made on July 25,” when Pakistanis go to the polls.

“We are facing snakes hiding in the democratic system,” she tweeted, reprising an earlier campaign theme and hinting that unnamed enemies in the military, judiciary and bureaucracy had sought to destroy her father. “Remember the faces of the conspirators and pawns on July 25,” she added.

Later in the day, however, the National Election Commission barred her from running for parliament and said her name would be removed from the ballot. Shabbaz Sharif is also running for a seat and has not been charged with any crime that would disqualify him, but he is a much less dynamic leader than his older brother and is not expected to carry the party as strongly on his own.

The main political challenger to the Muslim League is Imran Khan, 66, the former cricket star and powerful orator who heads a grass-roots pro-justice movement and who brought the original corruption allegations against Nawaz Sharif to the Supreme Court. In recent months, numerous Muslim League candidates have defected because of the ongoing turmoil; although most have registered as independents, Khan’s party is expected to benefit.

Some analysts said that if Nawaz Sharif returns soon to face the courts and a possible prison term, as he has promised to do, his party might benefit from a last-minute sympathy vote. But others said that no matter what the ex-premier does, the latest court ruling against him has dealt a final and fatal blow to his political career and ability to rally public support.

“The verdict will multiply the worries of the former prime minister. He is in trouble and there are more troubled times ahead for him,” said Rasul Bakhsh Rais, an analyst in Lahore. Rais said Sharif and his daughter had made a mistake by “opting for confrontation with the military and judiciary” after he was ousted as prime minister, leading to “polarization and instability across the country. They are still in confrontation mode, and that will add to political instability.”

The Muslim League launched its election campaign on Thursday, taking out full-page newspaper ads on Friday with a populist manifesto that vowed to help the poor, create jobs, improve health care and access to water, and promote the rights of women and minorities. It was a sharp departure from the party’s previous focus on large infrastructure and public works.

But news of the party’s kick-off, announced by the quiet, business-like Shabbaz Sharif, was swept aside by blanket media coverage and fervid speculation on the court ruling and its likely impact on the Sharif family in the upcoming election. The Muslim League-N has led the country three times with Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, but each time his tenure was cut short by military intervention or other developments.