MOSCOW — Moments after Russia crashed out of the World Cup on Saturday night, the party began. Russian fans filled the pedestrian streets near Moscow’s Red Square, dancing, cheering and waving their national flag despite Russia's gut-wrenching penalty-shootout loss to Croatia. In the shadow of the Kremlin, before statues of poets and warriors, and outside all-night burger joints, Muscovites did things they rarely get to do: congregate en masse to drink in the open, sing songs and frolic before disinterested ranks of police.

The celebrations didn’t match the bedlam that followed Russia’s shock win over Spain last Sunday, but it didn’t quite feel like a loss. A month ago, few people here — or anywhere else — expected the rather mediocre Russian team to accomplish much at all. But the country’s run to the quarterfinals, their first appearance at this stage since the U.S.S.R. reached the last eight in 1970, has lifted the mood in Russia and added a grace note to what has been an undeniably good World Cup.

No semifinal, no problem pic.twitter.com/nbyMBXTtHs — World Cup Fan Account (@maxjrosenthal) July 7, 2018

“People didn't only start trusting, but loving us,” said mustachioed Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov after the match. “They have fallen in love with us. They know what the national team is worth.”

Today’s WorldView felt that love firsthand in Nizhny Novgorod, the historic city on the Volga where France defeated Uruguay on Friday. The loudest chants there — as well as the following afternoon in the city of Samara, where Sweden played England — were not for the teams on the pitch, but for the home nation.

So when the Russian team slumped to defeat despite an 11th-hour comeback to force the game to penalties, there were tears in the stadium but also widespread pride in the celebrations that followed.

In the outside world — and particularly observers in the West — there’s little sympathy for Russia or its athletes. The doping allegations that saw Russia officially barred from February's Winter Olympics loomed over their soccer team, whose energy and dynamism seemed to surprise everyone. The British tabloid press drove speculation that performance-enhancing drugs were again involved, despite not having any substantiated evidence to prove it.

“That is the price you pay, of course — just as all cyclists are vulnerable to being tarred by the sins of the past, regardless of their own guilt, so too all Russian athletes are now, unfairly, greeted with skepticism,” Rory Smith of the New York Times wrote.

Meanwhile, rather than paying much attention to the exploits of the Russian team, a host of commentators abroad focused instead on how the World Cup has been a boon for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The tournament, they argued, allowed him to present an image of Russia that is open to the world and capable of staging its most beloved sporting event with aplomb — and able to obscure the taint of the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea, its stifling of dissent at home and its alleged interference in elections overseas.

Putin declared success ahead of the match with Croatia, saying the World Cup helped “break stereotypes” about his country and proved that Russia is “a hospitable country.” Politico’s Tunku Vardarajan saw this as a sign “of success, and the apparent softening of a strongman’s reputation.”

Yet Putin was conspicuous in his absence at the do-or-die games against Spain and Croatia, sending Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev in his place. The assumption was that Putin would rather not be symbolically linked to a Russian defeat — better to pin the potential bad news on his loyal proxy. Medvedev has also been associated with one of the Russian government’s most unpopular moves, launched shortly after the World Cup began, to raise both taxes and the country's retirement age.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dances in front of Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev during today's match. pic.twitter.com/aDgkmCbHVY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2018

But the tournament still matters deeply to Putin's politics. “He has invested for years in Russia’s hosting, seeing it as a chance not only to draw the attention of the world but also to distract Russians from the stagnant economy, repression, and crippling corruption at home,” Daniel Baer wrote in Foreign Policy. “In Putin’s first presidential term, the social contract was: ‘You give me power, and I’ll give you order.’ In his second term, it became: ‘You give me power, and I’ll give you prosperity.’ In his third term (and now into his fourth), it is: ‘You give me power, and I’ll give you pride.’ ”

Today’s WorldView watched the quarterfinal with Russians who had plenty of pride — just not quite the sort Putin values. We attended the screening of the match at the “Diversity House” organized by Football Against Racism in Europe, an international network of activists fighting discrimination through soccer. FARE staged talks on sexism in sport, hate speech and even held a soccer game played by refugees in Red Square. It also provided a space for Russian campaigners for gay rights, who often face harassment from the state.

Pavel Klymenko, a lead organizer for FARE, pointed to Putin’s frequent references to the country’s ethnic diversity as a legacy of the “old Soviet view of a family of nations” — a view that manages ethnic tensions rather than embracing genuine inclusion and integration. Although fears of violence by far-right hooligans proved mostly unfounded during the World Cup, many activists believe such groups will simply reemerge once the global spotlight dims.

Aleksandr Agapov, the head of the Russian LGBT Sports Federation, said that Russia's success at the World Cup left him “with mixed feelings.” He cheered his country's victories and even flew a rainbow flag at the tournament's opening ceremonies, facing no repercussions for the act. But Agapov said he felt uneasy with the chest-thumping patriotism of many fans and the military-salute goal celebration of one of Russia's star strikers.

And, with the games coming to a close, he's confident the “special period” of the past month will be over as well. “They’ll kick us immediately when the World Cup ends,” Agapov said.

