

Dominic Raab arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at No. 10 Downing Street in London on July 10, 2018. (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg News)

Before this week, Dominic Raab was best known for two things: his staunch support of Brexit and his spat with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Raab will replace mentor David Davis as Brexit secretary this week. Davis, who served for two years as secretary of state for exiting the European Union, stepped down Sunday, saying he felt May had given away “too much, too easily” in Brexit talks with the E.U. Raab will face off against his E.U. counterpart, Michel Barnier.

Few people are more qualified for the job.

Raab is the son of a Czech-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis in 1938. He studied international law at Oxford and Cambridge, then took a job at the law firm Linklaters. There, he represented Palestinian officials during the Oslo peace accord negotiations. “He's very courteous and will always listen to different sides of the argument,” a former colleague told the Guardian.

In 2000, Raab joined the Foreign Office, working on relations with the E.U. and helping prosecute war criminals. He also defended then-Prime Minister Tony Blair when he was subpoenaed by former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic, a war criminal. By 2006, Raab was working directly for Davis. According to the Guardian, Davis liked Raab so much that he made him a Foreign Office diplomat and chief of staff.

In 2010, Raab was elected as the representative for the Esher and Walton constituency in Parliament. He was appointed civil liberties minister in the Ministry of Justice in 2015, according to the BBC.

Raab campaigned hard for the “Leave” campaign in 2016 as co-founder of the Change Britain organization. Under May, he helped push Article 50 through the House of Commons. Since then, he has called on Britain to take a firmer stance in the Brexit talks. In the past, he has urged Britain to show more “economic self-confidence” in negotiations. According to the BBC, he is “relaxed” about a “no deal” scenario.

He may face some pushback, however, from his new boss. May and Raab have clashed for nearly a decade. While in the Ministry of Justice, he repeatedly challenged May (then home secretary), pushing for fewer regulations and stronger civil liberties. In 2011, he published an article calling some feminists “obnoxious bigots” and suggesting that men ought to “burn their briefs” because they are getting such a “raw deal.” May suggested that the piece fueled “gender warfare.”

When asked more recently, Raab said he believes in “girl power to the core” but also defended his column. “I’m just making a very simple point about double standards, and actually you corrode the value of equality if you don’t get consistency,” he said. “But I don’t run away from it.”

According to the BBC, Raab was fired from his job at the Ministry of Justice when May became prime minister in 2016. “During her January 2018 reshuffle there were reports that Mr Raab had deliberately been sidelined as part of the 'new generation' of Tory talent seen as a threat to the 'old guard,' " the BCC reported.

In 2017, he attacked food stamp recipients as lazy, saying, “The typical user of a food bank is not someone that's languishing in poverty, it's someone who has a cash-flow problem.” Those remarks prompted political opponent and Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron to call Raab “offensive.”

There have been other scandals, too. In April, the Daily Mirror reported that Raab's scheduler was trading sex for money on a “sugar daddy” website. Raab said that the allegations were untrue and noted that the “most salacious” and “untrue” claim about him in the report was that he ordered the same lunch everyday.

The woman allegedly told an undercover Mirror reporter that Raab “has the chicken Caesar and bacon baguette, SuperFruit pot and the Vitamin Volcano smoothie, every day. He is so weird. It's the Dom Raab Special.”

[Boris Johnson and ‘Brexit minister’ resign, leaving Theresa May’s government in disarray]

In his new position, Raab has a tough road ahead. Britain and the E.U. have just three months to reach agreement on the terms of Brexit, and several issues remain unresolved. Among them: How much Britain will have to pay the E.U. to fulfill the financial obligations it was committed to before the Brexit vote. What kind of trade relationship Britain will have with the bloc. Whether Britain will still accept migrants and how many. What kind of rights Britons living in the E.U. will retain once Brexit is in place, and vice versa.

There's tension within Britain, too. May's Brexit plan is significantly more gentle than what backers of a hard Brexit — Raab among them — want. As my colleagues reported: “They denounced May’s latest road map as a fudge, a timid capitulation, a 'Brexit in name only' that ignores the 52 percent of voters who opted in June 2016 to leave the E.U.”