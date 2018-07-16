

Ivanka Trump's fashion line has taken quite a beating since her father took office.

Several major outlets, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Marshalls, have scaled their Ivanka Trump offerings way back. The brand's sales numbers have slipped significantly since the election, and many women say they've gone out of their way to avoid Ivanka Trump products.

Carolyn Handley, for example, told CNN that she got married in Ivanka Trump-branded shoes. She's since tossed almost two dozen Ivanka Trump items and sworn off the brand. "It was all about not wanting to put my dollars behind a brand that was a part of such a distasteful campaign," Handley told CNN. Another woman said she used to spend $3,000 on Ivanka Trump products per year. Not anymore. "I felt really, really helpless, I felt really, really sad," she said, according to CNN. "It feels like the only way to have any kind of impact on this family is just to pull financial support."

Now, one of Canada's largest department stores has said it will stop carrying her clothing, shoes and accessories.

On Friday, Hudson's Bay Co. pulled all Ivanka Trump products from its website. And it says it will stop selling her products in its 90 bricks-and-mortar stores across the country. (Hudson's Bay also owns Saks Fifth Avenue, which also offers no Ivanka Trump merchandise online, and Lord & Taylor, which does.)

In a statement, the company said the decision was based on the brand's "performance."

"As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes," the company said in a statement. Officials also said Trump's company had been notified of the decision last fall.

Trump has been the focus of several retail boycotts aimed at her family. The Grab Your Wallet campaign (a play on President Trump's now-famous assertion that he likes to grab women by their genitals), for example, urges participants to avoid shopping at stores that sell Trump family merchandise.

Although Ivanka Trump no longer oversees her company's day-to-day operations, she continues to make money. Last year, the brand netted her about $5 million, according to disclosures.

