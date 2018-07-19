

A lawyer attempts to pull the fenced window of a police vehicle carrying men accused of raping an 11-year-old girl inside the high court premises in Chennai, India. (P. Ravikumar/Reuters)

The girl was lured with soft drinks laced with drugs, then later kept silent with weapons and threats, according to police.

Repeatedly, over several months, authorities said, more than a dozen men raped and molested the 11-year-old, who lived with her parents in a gated community in the southern Indian city of Chennai. The men filmed their assaults, police said, and told the girl that they would publish the video if she told anyone.

“An entire community got together to rape a child. I cannot even fathom the depravity and horror of this act,” journalist Rohini Singh wrote on Twitter.

According to police, the victim was first assaulted in January by an elevator operator. The 66-year-old man allegedly attacked her one afternoon as she was riding around the swanky residential complex on her bicycle. Police say he invited other employees at the complex — including men who operated the elevators, brought water coolers to apartments and greeted guests at the front desk — to join in and film the assault.

According to court documents, the men repeatedly kidnapped the girl over several months, taking her to empty apartments in the complex. They allegedly forced her to take sedatives, then tied a belt around her neck. She was then made to watch obscene videos as the men took turns raping her, the documents allege. The men ranged in age from 23 to 66. Some local news reports said the girl has a hearing disability.

For months, the girl's parents assumed she was out playing. But last week, her sister noticed strange marks on her body and brought it to the parents' attention.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals from Mahila Court in Chennai where lawyers thrash the 18 accused, who sexually harassed an 11-year-old girl for over a period of 7 months. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/8ASDOlm7gW — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

On Tuesday, as the suspects appeared in court, a group of lawyers thrashed the men and ultimately refused to represent them.

“We have decided not to represent these characters,” G. Mohana Krishnan, the president of the Chennai high court lawyers' association, told the Guardian. “After seeing the entire incident and also the condition of the victim, we have said we will not appear for the accused.”

“None of us will change our minds, and if anyone does, we will oppose them,” he added.

“These men did not look at her like a child,” Jagmati Sangwan, vice president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, told the New York Times. “They looked at her merely as an instrument to satisfy their lust. What kind of society were they bred in?”

When the news of the girl's assault broke this week, residents of the community where she lives promptly fired all remaining staff members. Women volunteered to work as guards in the community. Some called for the men to be hanged.

Children in India have repeatedly been victims of horrifying sexual assaults. In January, an 8-year-old was kidnapped and locked in a Hindu temple, where she was raped and beaten to death. In May, at least three teenagers were raped and set on fire. Just last month, a 7-year-old was raped, then left to die with a slit throat.

The government has responded by passing a measure making rape of a child under 12 punishable by death.

