For years now, taxi drivers around the world have protested the growing use of ride-hailing services. On the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday, one of these protests turned violent.

Hundreds of taxi drivers from across Spain drove into the ancient city this week to join a two-day strike. Wielding banners and flags, the protesters marched raucously through the city’s streets, setting off fireworks and flares along the way. As tensions rose, some began kicking the cars of ride-share drivers and pelting them with stones, the Local Spain reported.

A video retweeted by Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, shows a driver from the ride-hailing company Cabify trying to fend off attackers as they smash the windows of his car and yank off the windshield wipers. A spokesman for Unauto VTC, the Spanish association for drivers of ride-hailing apps, said there were dozens of assaults in Barcelona; two drivers were hospitalized, including one who had suffered first-degree burns to his face in an acid attack, the Associated Press reported.

By Wednesday evening, all ride-hailing services, including Uber and Cabify, announced that they were suspending their services, leaving tourists stranded around the city.

A trade union for taxis, STAC, condemned the violence on Twitter, describing the attackers as a minority.

As their strike continued through Thursday, taxis gathered en masse on Spanish highways, lining up behind one another and driving slowly to clog traffic, the Al Día news agency reported.

Ride-hailing applications have had a tough time taking hold in Spain, where they have been met with repeated protests and regulatory battles. After being pushed out for three years, Uber made a tentative return to the country this March under the condition that it would operate with professional, licensed drivers instead of nonprofessional drivers. At the time, a representative of the local taxi association Elite Taxi issued an ominous warning to the companies leading the vehicle-for-hire market in Spain, telling drivers of Uber and Cabify: “welcome to hell.”

According to Unauto VTC, Wednesday's protest was triggered by a court ruling that suspended the need for additional regulations faced by ride-hailing operators. Taxi drivers, who oppose what they see as the increasing deregulation of the ride-hailing sector, are calling for the government to more strictly enforce the nationally set ratio of one ride-hailing vehicle for every 30 taxis.

