

Malian soldiers patrol in Bamako on Friday, ahead of Sunday's election. (Luc Gnago/Reuters)

The last time Mali held a presidential election was about a year-and-half after soldiers launched a coup that overthrew former president Amadou Toumani Toure.

It was July 2013, and the West African nation was going through a tumultuous time: In 2012, Tuareg separatists took over Mali's north, and then Islamist extremists commandeered the rebellion. Civilians fled, and the al-Qaeda linked extremists imposed sharia law on those who stayed behind.

Mali was a French colony until it won independence in 1960, and it took a large-scale French intervention in early 2013 to push the extremists back, clearing the way for the election.

Now, five years later, Malians will head to the polls to decide if current President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta deserves another term.

The country has remained insecure throughout Keïta's presidency. There are still regular attacks by extremists, many of which target foreign troops. As The Washington Post reported last year, the peacekeeping mission in Mali is the world's most dangerous; more than 150 peacekeepers have been killed since 2013.

In one high-profile incident in 2015, extremists stormed the Radisson Blu hotel in the capital of Bamako, taking 170 guests and staff hostage, and killing more than 20 people, including an American development worker. And a 2017 U.N. report found that asymmetric attacks against peacekeepers and other international forces had “almost doubled” since the preceding reporting period.

Observers worry that the threat of violent groups may be enough to deter voters from visiting the polls on Sunday.

“It’s the threat that's the issue, so it creates apprehension and tension,” said Joe Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

Extremists want to “undermine confidence in the government and steer people away from democratic processes,” he said. “They want to feed the narrative that the government is illegitimate and not representing people.”

Keïta will face off against a number of opponents, including Soumaila Cisse, who he also ran against in 2013. Keïta, who will face 23 other candidates, is expected to win again, although results are not expected until Aug. 3. “It's not that he's wildly popular, but I don't think he widely despised either,” Siegle said.

According to the BBC, the Malian government has deployed 30,000 security officers to maintain calm during the election and quell fears among civilians. Still, some worry the elections will still not be credible.

Security challenges aside, Mali already has a history of low voter turnout, said Frances Brown, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But due to a rapidly growing population, this election could see a significant youth turnout.

“As with voters in many fragile democracies, Malians may be disillusioned with their prospects to improve their real problems — to include unemployment among youth, Islamist militancy, corruption, north-south alienation, interethnic violence, crime — through the ballot box,” she said.

A peaceful election would itself serve as somewhat of a win for incumbent Keita, who has faced criticism for not doing enough to stamp out the threat of extremism and ethnic strife. "[V]iolence is actually rising, with alarming reports of ethnically-motivated killings,” Brown said.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, who heads the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, told Reuters that "[T]he ease with which terrorists have managed to infiltrate the center, which is the breadbasket of the country ... and spread inter-communal conflict and violent extremism ... is very troubling.”

Keïta has also had to face allegations that Malian troops are committing human rights violations. In June, the country had to grapple with mass graves that were found in the country's unstable central region. At the time, the defense minister acknowledged that the government had confirmed "the existence of mass graves implicating some armed forces personnel in serious violations."

And earlier this year, the United Nations migration agency warned that the number of people displaced in the country's north was growing “due to the deterioration of the security situation.”

Read more

The world's most dangerous U.N. mission

What Mali means to France

Parts of Niger and Mali are already lawless. U.S. strategy might make it worse.