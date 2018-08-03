Donald Trump wants the world to know that he didn't keep Queen Elizabeth II waiting. She was the one who was late.

Trump's recent trip to the United Kingdom was eventful to say the least. Brits marked the occasion with mass protests and flew a giant orange inflatable baby alongside Parliament. But it was Trump's walk with the queen at Windsor Castle that really caused a stir. “Did Donald Trump just WALK IN FRONT OF THE QUEEN?” asked one observer. Yes, was the answer.

Amid the fury at the eclipse, reports that Trump kept the queen waiting to meet him also circulated as footage of the 92-year-old monarch checking her watch ahead of their meeting was shared online.

Oh dear, she just looked at her watch. The Queen does NOT like tardiness. pic.twitter.com/b0GXBV9oWt — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) July 13, 2018

At the time, the Daily Mail accused Trump of breaking royal protocol by forcing the world's longest serving monarch to wait in the heat for him to show up. Protective Brits took to Twitter to denounce Trump's actions, after all, you don't mess with their queen.

Addressing a rally in Pennsylvania Thursday, Trump called out the reports that he had kept the queen waiting as “fake, fake disgusting news” and stated that the meeting was a “beautiful visit and afternoon”.

Trump began: “People call it Britain, they call it Great Britain, they used to call it England, ” a comment that was mocked by some for being rather obvious.

“I was asked to have tea with the queen, who is incredible by the way, incredible.” Trump said as those in the crowd clapped and cheered.

“I had landed and I'm on the ground and I'm waiting with the king's and with the queen's guards — wonderful people.

“I'm waiting! I was about 15 minutes early and I'm waiting with my wife and that's fine. Hey, it's the queen, right? We can wait. But I'm a little early.

So, I then go up and meet the queen and she is fantastic. We then go up and we have tea. And I didn't know this — it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour. Because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her.

“Here was the story by the fake news: The president was 15 minutes late for the queen....Wrong!

Despite Trump's denial of his lateness, some weren't convinced.

“WAIT. @ realdonaldtrump is saying it’s fake news he kept the Queen waiting and it was HER who was late? OH WOW. WOW. Mate, we WATCHED HER STANDING STARING AT HER WATCH.” tweeted one user.

“Does he know the event was televised live and he left a 92 year old woman standing in the heat?” questioned another.

“WE ALL SAW THE NEWS CLIPS. You were LATE!!!" wrote one angry observer — using all caps for dramatic effect.