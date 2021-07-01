“It really was a surprise when he gave me that phone call and said that he wanted to help support the state of South Dakota,” Noem said.
The governor said she has not known Johnson long — their recent interaction was limited to a handshake and a short visit. But that’s all it took for Johnson to wire $1 million from his private foundation into state coffers.
Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers, who hold just a handful of seats in the Legislature, have called on the governor to return the donation and cancel the deployment.
“Privatized deployments set dangerous precedent for further political use of our National Guard,” they stated in a letter sent to the governor’s office.