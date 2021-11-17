Georgetown Day School was opened in 1945 in a small townhouse in what is now Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood, initially as an elementary school. There were 12 students from seven families, all of whom wanted a school that would be racially integrated. Segregation in public school was outlawed nine years later with the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education ruling, and many school systems fought or delayed the decision for years to come.
Mrs. Stern began her association with Georgetown Day as a volunteer tutor in the 1950s while her son was attending. She was hired as an assistant to the director in 1961, then became director herself in 1975 after gaining further experience in hiring, admissions and budgeting. Over the next 21 years, she presided over a doubling of students and staff members to more than 1,000 and boosted its endowment to a relatively modest $1.6 million.
When she stepped down in 1996, at the age of 78, Mrs. Stern was described by The Washington Post as the “doyenne of private school directors in the Washington area.” In the eyes of many parents and students, she had elevated Georgetown Day’s standing as a contender on par with such established private schools as Sidwell Friends, National Cathedral School and St. Albans School.
Over the years, Georgetown Day was located on Nebraska Avenue, MacArthur Boulevard and at its current address, 4200 Davenport St. NW. Mrs. Stern was a driving force in the creation of its high school, which opened in 1971 in a former hardware store. Georgetown Day was never in Georgetown, which the founders thought would be its eventual home.
Philosophically, the school stressed racial and economic diversity, and socially, it was informal: Mrs. Stern was known to her students as “Gladys.” Teachers were called by their first names. Their authority should come not from an honorific before their name but from their integrity and caring in dealing with students, Mrs. Stern insisted. She was sometimes criticized for being overly tolerant with difficult students or staff members.
“I’ve always had a soft spot for eccentric kids, probably because I had one myself,” she told The Post.
What limits she set were firm. A student who brought a gun to school was expelled.
“He thought it was funny. I didn’t,” she said. “Asking people to leave is the hardest thing I’ve had to do. I know a fault I have is hanging onto people too long. . . . But I think it’s important to give students every chance. And if staff is loyal to the school, the school should be loyal to them.”
Len Downie, a former executive editor of The Post, was also a former board president of Georgetown Day. He said he saw Mrs. Stern as a decisive leader who ruled “with an iron hand.”
Gladys Ruth Meyerowitz was born in Washington on Aug. 25, 1917, to immigrant Jewish parents from Eastern Europe. Her father was a shopkeeper, at times selling deli food, at times dry goods or clothing. For a period, the family lived in Belhaven, N.C.
She graduated in 1938 from what is now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. It was then a women’s branch of UNC: White gloves were required at dinner, and there were weeknight curfews.
In 1947, she married Joshua Stern, a physicist. He died in 2001. In addition to their son, of Reisterstown, Md., survivors include three grandchildren.
During Mrs. Stern’s leadership at Georgetown Day, she had a reputation for wanting to be involved in every major decision affecting the school.
One was especially delicate: her own retirement.
School trustees became concerned about finding a replacement as she entered her late 70s. Downie said he tried to be gentle and tactful, but Mrs. Stern was not altogether pleased. She came around and remained rueful about her legacy. She would say later: “Six months after I’m gone, someone will say ‘… I saw Gladys yesterday.’ And someone else will say, ‘Gladys who?’ ”