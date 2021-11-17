Mrs. Stern began her association with Georgetown Day as a volunteer tutor in the 1950s while her son was attending. She was hired as an assistant to the director in 1961, then became director herself in 1975 after gaining further experience in hiring, admissions and budgeting. Over the next 21 years, she presided over a doubling of students and staff members to more than 1,000 and boosted its endowment to a relatively modest $1.6 million.