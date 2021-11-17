“These black Christian leaders wrote about jobs, educational systems, equal opportunity, income disparities, de facto segregation, the fact that only a small group of middle-income [African Americans] have made progress in America, the need to rebuild the urban areas, and the need for America to stop its wars of destruction abroad,” theologian Dwight N. Hopkins wrote in the 2017 volume “Black Theology — Essays on Global Perspectives.” “They called on [Black] churches to recognize the power they have and to use that power for the poor on earth instead of mainly pointing to life after death.”