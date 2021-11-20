The dancing and dining came to an abrupt halt in 1979, when Mr. Zahedi was forced into exile by the overthrow of the shah and the rise of Ayatollah Khomeini. Mr. Zahedi, who liked to say that he presided over the golden age of U.S.-Iranian relations, faced a death sentence in the new Islamic republic and moved to a villa in Montreux, Switzerland, where he gave occasional interviews lamenting the acrimony between Washington and Tehran. Switzerland was still his home when he died Nov. 18 at age 93. His friend Abbas Milani, the director of Iranian studies at Stanford University, confirmed his death but did not give a cause.