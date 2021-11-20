In August 1989, after returning to London from Berlin, he followed his “gut instinct” and went straight back to Berlin, despite his editors’ indifference. He paid his own way and walked into one of the biggest stories of the century: the fall of the Berlin Wall, which led to the breakup of the Soviet Union. He captured West Berliners hauling their East German compatriots up and over the wall that had kept them trapped by a communist regime for 28 years, in the first dramatic steps toward Germany’s reunification.