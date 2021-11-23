Mr. Chun came from a peasant family and owed much of his rise in the military to his mentor, former president Park Chung-hee, a general whose 18 years of authoritarian rule ended with an assassin’s bullet in 1979. In the aftermath of the killing, Mr. Chun instigated a coup against Park’s weakling successor and began a reign of absolute power and terror. He purged top officials from the intelligence service, rapidly expanded martial law and closed the National Assembly. Newspapers were shut, and potential troublemakers were jailed or sent for “social cleansing.”