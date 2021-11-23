To the men in the 1990s who attended sylvan retreats where he led them in search of the primitive beings within their softer socialized selves, Mr. Bly was a guru, although he expressed discomfort with such a moniker. To admirers who flocked to readings where the white-maned poet also played a bouzouki, he was a bard of irresistible charisma. Even People magazine, not ordinarily known for its emphasis on modern poetry, included Mr. Bly in a ranking of the “most intriguing” persons of 1991. (His book “Iron John: A Book About Men,” had been released the previous year.)