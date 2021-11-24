The bespectacled, left-hand-hitting Mr. Virdon reached the majors in 1955. He took over as the Cardinals’ center fielder as Wally Moon was moved to right field and veteran outfielder Stan Musial was moved to first base. Mr. Virdon hit .281 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs while serving as one of the few bright spots for a team that finished next to last in the National League.