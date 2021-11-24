A Foreign Service officer who was seconded to the trade representative’s office for much of his career, Mr. Smith did not hesitate to threaten retaliatory tariffs, extra duties or other measures against the exchange of foreign goods or services when he felt American products were not getting a fair shake in the world marketplace. He extracted concessions from Japan regarding American semiconductors, from South Korea in letting American insurance companies compete for business, and the European Community on U.S. agricultural products.