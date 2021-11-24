Her own tastes tended toward the fruity — she was partial to lemon curd and raspberries — and the botanical. Sugar flowers had helped launch her business in the 1980s, and she took special care to model her petals after the real thing. “Each time I make a new flower, I buy a real flower, take it apart, count the petals, and look at the shading and the coloring,” she told the New York Times. Even once she nailed the formula, the petal-making process was painstaking; as she told it, one of her assistants could “create 100 roses in a typical week,” making the petals using sugar, egg whites, gelatin, gum arabic and food coloring.