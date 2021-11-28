His career was always in the shade of his charismatic father, and his wily and ruthless political rival, Hun Sen, with whom he shared power before being pushed aside. Hun Sen remains Cambodia’s prime minister.
Prince Ranariddh traded on his position as the son of King Sihanouk but lacked his father’s strong personality and political adroitness. Prince Ranariddh’s half brother, Norodom Sihamoni, became king in 2004 after the abdication of Sihanouk, who died in 2012.
Prince Ranariddh, a French-educated law scholar, entered public life in 1983, when he took over leadership of Funcinpec, an armed resistance movement against the Vietnamese-installed government led by Hun Sen that succeeded the brutal 1975-79 communist Khmer Rouge regime.
He converted Funcinpec into a royalist party that won U.N.-sponsored elections in 1993. The elections were part of a peace process following the fall of the Khmer Rouge and three decades of civil war.
When Hun Sen threatened to unleash the security forces he still controlled, he was named second prime minister under Prince Ranariddh, who was named first prime minister.
Hun Sen staged a successful coup in 1997 after two days of combat in the capital, Phnom Penh. Prince Ranariddh lost his post after fleeing into temporary exile, and Funcinpec fell under Hun Sen’s influence. Prince Ranariddh attempted several comebacks and in 2006 founded the Norodom Ranariddh Party, but he was destined to remain a marginal political player.
His last position was as chief adviser to his half brother, King Sihamoni. He was also leader of what was left of the Funcinpec party.
Prince Ranariddh’s second wife, Ouk Phalla, a classical dancer who was more than three decades younger, died in the 2018 car accident. They had two children.